Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 702,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Roivant Sciences worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 237.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 905,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 637,588 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 361,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Pulik sold 175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $7,323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 222,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,292,625.10. This trade represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $640,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,839.40. The trade was a 54.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,392,393 shares of company stock worth $132,976,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases, including conditions with limited treatment options. It advances drug programs through specialized subsidiaries and collaborates with other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's portfolio has included programs in areas such as immunology, rare disease, and RNA-based therapeutics. Its subsidiaries and partners work on drug research, clinical development, and, where applicable, commercialization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report