Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Roku were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,897,000 after buying an additional 1,897,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,389,000 after buying an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,102,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,392,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.46.

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $130.18 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $133.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Roku and raised its price target to $170 , signaling meaningful upside potential from current levels. Benzinga report on Citizens JMP rating

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Roku and raised its price target to , signaling meaningful upside potential from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Roku unveiled its first major Home Screen overhaul in over a decade , adding AI-driven personalization and unified subscription discovery, which could make the platform more valuable to users and advertisers. Yahoo Finance article on Roku World Cup push

Roku unveiled its first major , adding AI-driven personalization and unified subscription discovery, which could make the platform more valuable to users and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched FOX One on The Roku Channel, including exclusive live and on-demand FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, which could help attract viewers and strengthen Roku’s content ecosystem. Yahoo Finance article on FOX One launch

The company also launched on The Roku Channel, including exclusive live and on-demand FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, which could help attract viewers and strengthen Roku’s content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Roku’s new home screen and streaming-stick promotions, but these items appear more focused on product visibility than on a near-term fundamental catalyst. Android Authority article on home screen update

Recent coverage has highlighted Roku’s new home screen and streaming-stick promotions, but these items appear more focused on product visibility than on a near-term fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary questioned the home screen redesign and Roku’s valuation story, suggesting investors are still evaluating whether the changes will translate into stronger monetization. The Verge commentary on Roku redesign

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 9,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.52, for a total value of $1,204,113.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,323.76. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,038 shares of company stock worth $76,667,575. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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