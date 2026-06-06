Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Roku worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,112,478 shares of the company's stock worth $120,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku continues to expand its free ad-supported streaming lineup, adding new channels including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, plus four more free channels in June. That supports engagement on The Roku Channel and could improve ad inventory and viewing time. Article Title

Roku continues to expand its free ad-supported streaming lineup, adding new channels including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, plus four more free channels in June. That supports engagement on The Roku Channel and could improve ad inventory and viewing time. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, which may help drive device sales and keep Roku’s ecosystem competitive. Article Title

The company also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, which may help drive device sales and keep Roku’s ecosystem competitive. Positive Sentiment: Roku has been benefiting from a bullish narrative around its growing household reach and stronger live-sports positioning, which investors may see as supportive of future ad and platform revenue. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $69,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $983,083.50. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $899,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,352. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,631 shares of company stock valued at $77,636,680. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.7%

ROKU stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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