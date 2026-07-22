Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,835 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 87,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Rollins worth $34,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $771,279,000 after purchasing an additional 575,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $608,256,000 after purchasing an additional 626,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $365,473,000 after purchasing an additional 461,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

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Rollins Trading Down 2.0%

ROL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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