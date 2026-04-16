Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 917.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. President Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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