Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 981.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,329 shares of company stock worth $87,071,177. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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