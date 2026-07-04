Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,073 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to draw bullish long-term calls, with multiple articles pointing to strong AI demand, deep ecosystem positioning, and forward growth potential despite the recent pullback. Nvidia: The Drawdown Is An Opportunity To Pounce
- Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled a revenue-sharing program that gives AI startups access to GPU compute in exchange for a share of future revenue, which could expand NVIDIA’s customer base and lock in longer-term demand for its infrastructure. Nvidia offers start-up customers chance to swap compute power for revenue share
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s AI partnerships and infrastructure role, including collaborations around AI-RAN and sovereign AI, reinforcing its central position in the AI buildout. The Palantir-Nvidia Sovereign AI Deal Will Reshape Who Wins the AI Infrastructure Race
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain split, with some saying the AI trade is becoming more selective and profitability will matter more than momentum, which supports stock-picking over broad enthusiasm for semis. Top Invesco Analyst: The AI Trade That “Lifted All Boats” Is Over
- Neutral Sentiment: There is also recurring debate about valuation and whether NVIDIA can regain momentum in the second half of 2026, suggesting investors are waiting for stronger evidence before bidding the stock higher again. Can Nvidia regain its momentum in the second half of 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on CEO Jensen Huang’s leather jacket auction and general market commentary, which are not likely to have a direct material impact on the stock. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket heads to auction at Sotheby's
- Negative Sentiment: The near-term tone is weighed down by articles noting that NVIDIA shares have been declining and that AI chipmakers recently lost significant market value, reflecting profit-taking and a broader semiconductor selloff. Top AI chipmakers wipe $137 billion in a day; Here's why
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces also note growing competition from custom chips and hyperscaler efforts, plus concerns that AI capacity will catch up to demand, which could pressure NVIDIA’s growth multiple over time. Nvidia Believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex Will Reach $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by 2030
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA
Insider Activity
In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $236.54.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.
NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Profile
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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