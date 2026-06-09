Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments' holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $333.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $576.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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