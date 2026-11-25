Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 76,971 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $76,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CAO Brandon L. Cross sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.30, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,200.30. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.04, for a total value of $1,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,283.36. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,476,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $417.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $469.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 4.0%

ROP stock opened at $476.48 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $415.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.96 and a 52-week high of $507.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that develops and operates software and technology-enabled businesses. Its products and services support organizations in areas including healthcare, legal services, construction, education, insurance, and energy. The company's portfolio includes vertical-market software, network software, and technology-enabled products. Its offerings range from specialized business and data-management applications to measurement and analytical products used in industrial and other settings.

Further Reading

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