Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $205,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $242.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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