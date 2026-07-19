Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,794 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $140,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $242.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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