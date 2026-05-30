Rothschild Investment LLC Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 478.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,158. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HII

More Huntington Ingalls Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability.

Alembic Global Advisors raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, signaling improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year.

Melius Research increased its Q3 2026 EPS forecast for HII, adding to the view that earnings may strengthen later in the year. Positive Sentiment: Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory.

Alembic also lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate, reinforcing optimism about the company’s second-half earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Article Title

HII presented at Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, which may have helped keep the company in focus for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Article Title

Broader defense-sector news around U.S. policy toward Iran and sanctions was also in the mix, but it appears to be a secondary macro factor rather than a direct company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum.

Despite the analyst optimism, the stock has been under pressure and is trading below its recent moving averages, suggesting investors remain cautious about execution and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Melius and Alembic both trimmed their Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which points to some near-term softness even as later-period forecasts improved.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $308.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average is $372.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.04 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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