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Rothschild Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its Invesco QQQ stake by 18% in the fourth quarter, adding 1,436 shares to reach 9,423 shares valued at about $5.79 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted or initiated positions in QQQ, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ recently traded near its 52-week high, and its latest quarterly dividend was $0.7328 per share, equal to an annualized yield of roughly 0.4%.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,815 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $738.31 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $511.93 and a 52 week high of $741.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $652.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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