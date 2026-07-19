Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. $KIDS

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,047 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,724 shares during the quarter. OrthoPediatrics comprises about 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 1.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIDS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company's stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 329,320 shares of the company's stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,002 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.78.

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OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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