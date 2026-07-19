Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,316 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 189,343 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group makes up about 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Stevanato Group worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,491,751 shares of the company's stock worth $116,762,000 after purchasing an additional 602,050 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,923,632 shares of the company's stock worth $78,944,000 after buying an additional 368,792 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,321 shares of the company's stock worth $70,426,000 after buying an additional 232,645 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,001,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 213,602 shares in the last quarter.

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Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of STVN opened at €19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is €18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.08. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €12.89 and a twelve month high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 by (€0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of €273.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stevanato Group

In related news, Director Karen Flynn sold 1,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total value of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately €98,387.13. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William J. Federici sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,991 shares in the company, valued at €461,276.19. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stevanato Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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