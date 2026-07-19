Roubaix Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Agilysys accounts for about 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Agilysys worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 671.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,947 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $286,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,791 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company's stock.

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Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $82.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGYS

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Further Reading

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