Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $4.50 Million in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. JFrog accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,458,029.62. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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