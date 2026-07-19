Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Waystar comprises approximately 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Waystar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waystar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,609 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waystar by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,268 shares of the company's stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waystar from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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