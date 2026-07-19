Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,509 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Albany International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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