Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Vishay Precision Group comprises 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.47. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

See Also

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