Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Sportradar Group makes up 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,941 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,826,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 471,309 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,116,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,619 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $685,000.

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Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Article link

Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Article link

Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a separate note pointing to JPMorgan Chase’s positive forecast for Sportradar stock, which may offer some offsetting support, though the dominant theme in the latest headlines is still litigation-related. Article link

Insider Transactions at Sportradar Group

In other news, CEO Carsten Koerl purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajani Ramanathan acquired 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $99,957.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,448.03. This represents a 25.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SRAD opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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