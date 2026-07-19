Roubaix Capital LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBTM. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBT Marel

JBT Marel Stock Performance

JBTM opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. JBT Marel Corporation has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter. JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. JBT Marel's payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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