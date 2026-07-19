Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,961 shares during the period. Ralliant comprises approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Ralliant worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAL. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralliant by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company's stock worth $169,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,128 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ralliant from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Ralliant Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.83%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

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