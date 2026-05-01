Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $381.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $382.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Alphabet Q1 earnings

Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Reuters: Cloud beats

Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. 247WallSt: Price target lifts

Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars Business Insider: Waymo growth

Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth.

Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth. Neutral Sentiment: CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. CNBC: capex update

CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is rising — Italy has asked the EU to probe Google’s AI search tools and Switzerland opened a probe into alleged keyword bidding pacts; Brazil advanced an antitrust review — any adverse rulings could affect ad/product rules and monetization. Reuters: Italy probe Reuters: Switzerland probe

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 191,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,121,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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