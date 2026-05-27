Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 903.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,486,726,000 after buying an additional 23,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 907.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,490,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,921,180,000 after buying an additional 18,456,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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