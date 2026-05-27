Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after buying an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $895.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $916.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 57.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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