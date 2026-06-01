Rovida Investment Management Ltd Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Rovida Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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