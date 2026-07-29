Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 168.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 296,788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $517,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,282.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,308.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $706.00 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This trade represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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