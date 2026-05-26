Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 191.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock worth $10,662,989,000 after acquiring an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock worth $800,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,416,098 shares of the company's stock worth $458,221,000 after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 771,607 shares of company stock valued at $243,570,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $257.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $269.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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