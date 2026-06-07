Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,329 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $280.85 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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