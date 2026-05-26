Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD is America First Investment Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises 5.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,618 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

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