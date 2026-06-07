Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,847 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 62,219 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $47,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,177 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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