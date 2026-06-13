Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $95.72 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,754 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $95,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $428,509,000 after buying an additional 556,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $159,836,000 after buying an additional 161,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,659,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of REXR opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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