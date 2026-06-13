Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,054,527 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 367.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,613,877 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,054,527 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of APi Group worth $100,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

APi Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE APG opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 1,018,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $45,555,984.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,542,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,850,249.14. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $122,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,240,426 shares in the company, valued at $868,308,614.88. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,444,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,537,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here