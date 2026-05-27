Royal Palms Capital LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Royal Palms Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,880 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 2.6% of Royal Palms Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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