Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,251 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,165,559. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 13,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $726,073.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,605.86. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 199,185 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,926 over the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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