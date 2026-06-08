Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Royalty Pharma worth $61,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,435,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,930 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 199,185 shares of company stock worth $10,082,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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