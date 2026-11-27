Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,818,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $36,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $167,696,000 after acquiring an additional 786,921 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,088,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $148,168,000 after buying an additional 409,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,168,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,189,000 after buying an additional 256,841 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.4% in the third quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,107,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 340,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 708,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.37. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2350 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Hite sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $6,815,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,098,192.45. The trade was a 36.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,720,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 465,788 shares of company stock valued at $30,877,912 in the last ninety days. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical royalty company that helps fund the development and commercialization of medicines. It acquires royalty interests and provides funding to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and other innovators in exchange for a share of future product revenues or other payments. The company's portfolio includes royalties on marketed therapies and drug candidates in development across a range of therapeutic areas. Its investments can support activities such as clinical development, product launches, and business growth, while giving Royalty Pharma a potential return tied to the medicines' commercial performance.

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