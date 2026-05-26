Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.23% of Enpro worth $55,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enpro by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,239 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Enpro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Enpro by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Enpro Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $308.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $278.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $326.98.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $349,297.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,808. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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