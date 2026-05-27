Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 62,905 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.13% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $800,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 551,910 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $5,043,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $10,049,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,255,693 shares in the company, valued at $390,821,369.18. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $6,783,822.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 462,430 shares in the company, valued at $80,120,621.80. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,324 shares of company stock valued at $59,068,951. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.12 and a beta of 3.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $233.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Applied Optoelectronics's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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