Royce & Associates LP Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSCO

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.36% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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