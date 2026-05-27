Royce & Associates LP Has $24.18 Million Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,196 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,898 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.52% of Champion Homes worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Champion Homes by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,800,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,619,000 after purchasing an additional 333,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Champion Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 98,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Champion Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,762,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Champion Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Champion Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $236,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,178.25. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Champion Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

Trending Headlines about Champion Homes

Here are the key news stories impacting Champion Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Champion Homes reported fiscal Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.68, topping the $0.63 consensus, while revenue of $621.3 million also came in above expectations and rose 15.2% year over year. MarketBeat earnings report

Champion Homes reported fiscal Q4 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.68, topping the $0.63 consensus, while revenue of $621.3 million also came in above expectations and rose 15.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said orders remained strong, and a planned Homes Direct deal expected in Q2 adds another potential growth catalyst. Benzinga earnings article

Management said orders remained strong, and a planned Homes Direct deal expected in Q2 adds another potential growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also weighing mixed outlook signals, including guidance for Q1 FY2027 adjusted gross margin of 24.5% to 25.5%, which suggests profitability could remain stable but not accelerate sharply. Seeking Alpha guidance item

Investors are also weighing mixed outlook signals, including guidance for Q1 FY2027 adjusted gross margin of 24.5% to 25.5%, which suggests profitability could remain stable but not accelerate sharply. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had been looking for a softer year-over-year earnings comparison heading into the release, so some of the recent move reflects relief that Champion Homes beat lowered expectations. Zacks earnings beat article

Champion Homes Company Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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