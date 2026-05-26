Royce & Associates LP Has $27.55 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,136 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 156,059 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,233 shares of the company's stock worth $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company's stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 91,494 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the company's stock worth $61,057,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock worth $36,586,000 after acquiring an additional 176,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 562,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $979.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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