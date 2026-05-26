Royce & Associates LP Has $30.50 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.72% of Silgan worth $30,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Silgan by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 136,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Silgan Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Silgan's payout ratio is 31.58%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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