Royce & Associates LP Has $31.25 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.02% of Ameresco worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Ameresco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Up 0.2%

Ameresco stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,277.28. The trade was a 28.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $681,213. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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