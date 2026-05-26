Royce & Associates LP Has $40.54 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 77,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $252.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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