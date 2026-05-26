Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,611 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.08% of Visteon worth $28,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in Visteon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 72.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Visteon's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 38,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $4,410,775.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,993.86. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 99,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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