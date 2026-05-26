Royce & Associates LP Purchases 59,465 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.60% of Walker & Dunlop worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Ernest Michael Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,033.37. The trade was a 455.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 84,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,860,398.50. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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