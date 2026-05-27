Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.21% of Ichor worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 446,787 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,444,000 after buying an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ichor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $979,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,035.68. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,260 shares of company stock worth $2,355,255. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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