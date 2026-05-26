Royce & Associates LP Sells 104,753 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 104,753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.51% of Home BancShares worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 621,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,957,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $168,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Home BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,413,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 767,844 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,563 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Home BancShares Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Home BancShares's payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,654.85. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,339,044.96. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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